Startup Marketing
Playbook for New Marketing Leaders
by
Greg Skloot
Marketing at a startup is hard. This playbook contains 50 articles for new B2B marketing leaders. It explains how the tactical stuff works, from hiring to generating leads. Filter below, and enjoy!
1. Inbound
2. Closed Loop
3. Automation
4. CRM System
5. Team Structure
6. Annual Plan
7. Lifecycle Stages
8. First Marketer
9. Messaging
10. Personas
11. Metrics
12. Webinars
13. Ebooks
14. Partners
15. Interns
16. CRM Imports
17. Public Relations
18. Sales Alignment
19. Product
20. Design
21. Print Ads
22. Lead Scoring
23. Infographics
24. Brand
25. Calendar
26. Budgets
27. Lead Nurture
28. Trade Shows
29. Customers
30. Product Launches
31. Tech Marketing
32. Email
33. Marketing Stack
34. Events
35. Social Media
36. Blog
37. Recruiting
38. Team Meeting
39. Sales Collateral
40. Swag
41. Sales Training
42. Dashboards
43. Thought Leader
44. International
45. Website
46. Landing Pages
47. Integration
48. Online Courses
49. ROI
50. Growth & Scale
Skloot.org
